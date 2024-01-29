Unwavering Support: James Smith Cree Nation's Wellness Workers Amid Inquest

In the wake of the heartbreaking events of September 4, 2022, at the James Smith Cree Nation, a group of wellness workers has emerged as a beacon of support. Dressed in white vests marked 'Wellness,' they have been unwavering in their commitment to provide emotional and cultural assistance to those deeply impacted by the tragic stabbings that left 11 dead.

Constant Presence at Kerry Vickar Centre

The wellness workers have established their presence at the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort, where the inquest into the tragic incident is taking place. Their role extends beyond offering comfort to the family members of the victims; they also cater to the emotional needs of the community members present at the inquest.

Cindy Ghostkeeper-Whitehead: A Pillar of Support

Cindy Ghostkeeper-Whitehead, a family wellness worker, has emerged as one of the leading figures in the team. Since the day of the incident, she and her fellow workers have been dedicated to providing essential support to those affected by the tragedy. They have been assisting individuals during emotionally challenging testimonies, offering solace and facilitating cultural practices such as smudging.

The Wellness Team: Drawing Strength from Each Other

Despite the emotional strain of recalling the tragic events, the wellness workers have remained resilient. They draw strength from each other and from professional mental health therapists who have joined in helping the community navigate through this difficult time. As the inquest enters its final days, testimonies from two Elders who interacted with Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, during his incarceration, and a parole board representative, are expected.