Unusual Theft in East Vancouver: Man Arrested for Stealing Rack of Winter Coats

In a bizarre incident on Christmas Day, a 35-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested on a SkyTrain in East Vancouver for allegedly stealing a rack of winter coats. The man, who is known to police, was apprehended at Joyce Collingwood Station around 5 p.m., after a vigilant SkyTrain attendant noticed him boarding the train with the coat rack. The stolen winter coats, believed to have been taken during a break-in earlier that day in Burnaby, were valued at approximately $6,100.

Unusual Theft Leads to Arrest

The arrest came about as part of a multi-city crackdown, named Project Barcode, by Canadian authorities, which aimed to clamp down on thefts across Vancouver and Kelowna, British Columbia. During this operation, plainclothes officers visited around 30 stores in Vancouver and several in Kelowna, leading to 268 arrests in Vancouver alone. The operation resulted in the seizure of 31 weapons and the recovery of stolen merchandise worth approximately $102,000.

Man Apprehended with Stolen Winter Coats

Among the various incidents, the arrest of the 35-year-old man stood out due to the unusual nature of the theft. Having no fixed address, the man was found in possession of 34 stolen winter coats, worth a hefty $6,100. The suspect was noticed boarding a westbound train at Joyce-Collingwood Station with the stolen coats on a rack, leading to his apprehension. The man was subsequently released from custody, and no weapons were found on him at the time of the arrest.

Ongoing Investigation

The matter is now in the hands of Burnaby RCMP who continue to investigate the incident. Charges have yet to be approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and Kelowna RCMP have hailed the success of Project Barcode, crediting the partnership with security and loss prevention professionals. The operation has resulted in a total of 939 arrests, the seizure of 94 weapons, and recovery of $291,000 in stolen merchandise since its inception.