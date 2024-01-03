en English
Canada

Unusual Tenant: Bear Found Living Underneath British Columbia Family’s House

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Unusual Tenant: Bear Found Living Underneath British Columbia Family’s House

In a not-so-average day, a family in Duncan, British Columbia, detected a series of bizarre events that stemmed from their seemingly quirky dog, Coco. The pet’s persistent running around the yard and incessant barking raised eyebrows, but little did they know that their furry friend was trying to communicate a rather alarming reality.

Unusual Behavior and a Mysterious Discovery

Initially, the family, including Crystal Weaver, dismissed Coco’s behavior as part of her eccentric personality. However, as the mysterious sounds from beneath their house grew louder and more frequent, concern mounted. Suspecting raccoons, Weaver’s husband decided to investigate. Crawling under the deck, he was taken aback by an unexpected sight – a bear had made a cozy den under their home.

Heightened Anxiety and A Viral Video

The startling encounter with the bear prompted the family to vacate their house swiftly, their hearts pounding with anxiety. Crystal Weaver managed to capture the bear’s naptime under their house, a video that she later shared on TikTok. The clip swiftly went viral, amassing over four million views and leaving viewers in awe and trepidation.

Conservation Officers to the Rescue

The situation escalated to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service, who were called upon to handle the unusual situation. The officer, armed with loud noises, managed to chase the bear away from its newfound den under the Weaver’s house. The family could finally breathe a sigh of relief, hoping that this brief interaction with humans would deter the bear from considering their residence as a potential safe habitat in the future.

A biologist later commented that while bears denning below homes is an uncommon phenomenon, there have been recorded cases of such incidents. The Weavers’ experience serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the importance of respecting the boundaries between human habitation and wildlife.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

