Unusual Odour from Parkland Refinery Rouses Vancouver and Burnaby Residents

On Sunday morning, residents of East Vancouver and north Burnaby awoke to a pervasive, burning smell. The source of the odor was traced back to the Parkland refinery, situated near Confederation Park. At first, the origin of this strong smell puzzled officials, including Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Chief Pierre Morin. To probe into the matter, 15 fire trucks were dispatched. The Burnaby Fire Department acknowledged an ongoing situation at the refinery, however, it clarified that no emergency had been reported.

Refinery Incident: A Hydro Carbon Industrial Event

Subsequently, Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry dubbed the occurrence as a "hydro carbon industrial event". She recommended residents stay indoors and keep windows shut to stay safe. The provincial Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy echoed Fry's advice, instructing those affected by the strong smell to remain at home. The Parkland Refinery had earlier signaled potential flaring and noise as they resumed operations, reassuring that they had safety and environmental protocols in place.

Air Quality Monitoring and Advisory Issued

Residents described the odor as akin to burning rubber, plastic, and petroleum. In response to the situation, an advisory was released, urging inhabitants to close their windows as a protective measure. The Burnaby Fire Department is actively monitoring the air quality to ensure public safety. Parkland Refinery has been approached for a statement.

Response Awaited from Parkland Refinery

CBC News has reached out to Parkland Refinery for comments on the situation but is still awaiting a reply. As the day progressed, the burning smell persisted, leaving residents and authorities on alert. The incident has underlined the importance of robust industrial safety measures and responsive communication in such events.