Unusual December Warmth Breaks Weather Records on Vancouver Island

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:49 am EST
Unusual December warmth has ushered in a series of broken weather records on Vancouver Island, Canada, hinting at a possible shift in regional climate patterns. In Tofino, a high of 16 degrees Celsius was registered at the local airport, surpassing the previous record of 15.6 degrees set in 1969. This new high marks the warmest December day for Tofino since temperature records began in 1943. Furthermore, Port Alberni shattered a nearly century-old daily heat record when the mercury touched 10.6 degrees Celsius, a notch higher than the previous record of 10 degrees set in 1929. Temperature records for Port Alberni have been maintained since 1900. Earlier in the week, Victoria also etched a new daily weather record with temperatures hitting 12.9 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record set in 1922.

El Niño and a Ridge of High Pressure: The Catalysts

The unusually warm weather is attributed to the El Niño phenomenon and a ridge of high pressure over British Columbia’s Interior. These climatic factors are not only driving record high temperatures across the province but also causing closures of some ski hills. As the province braces for strong winds reaching 90 kilometers an hour, there is anticipation of power outages and fallen tree branches, particularly on British Columbia’s central coast and Vancouver Island.

2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Record-Breaking Trend Across British Columbia

The trend of breaking temperature records is not just confined to Vancouver Island but is being observed across British Columbia. Several cities including Prince George, Quesnel, Vernon, Vancouver, White Rock, and Port Alberni have all broken century-old temperature records. Particularly noteworthy is the city of Gibsons, which saw a high of 13.7 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than its previous record of 10.9 degrees set in 2022.

2023 Marks the Warmest Year on Record: A Global Overview of Extreme Weather Events

Implications for the New Year

As the New Year’s long weekend approaches, the forecast predicts mainly cloudy weather with some showers and temperatures hovering around 10 or 11 degrees Celsius. A gradual return to usual seasonal conditions is expected next week. However, Environment Canada projects a continuation of above-normal temperatures, with Vancouver and Victoria expecting highs around 12 degrees Celsius. The recent surge in temperatures and this week’s weather records might be an indication of a changing climate pattern in the region, a development that warrants close monitoring and study.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

