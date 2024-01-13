en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Unsafe Home Construction in Hamilton Leads to Evacuation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
Unsafe Home Construction in Hamilton Leads to Evacuation

A concerning sight unfolded in Hamilton’s North End as a house under construction on Ferrie Street East was declared unsafe by a city building inspector. The off-duty inspector, recognizing the leaning structure, promptly alerted his colleagues, leading to an urgent assessment of the situation. Within an hour, an on-site evaluation confirmed the house was indeed unstable, triggering a swift and temporary evacuation of neighboring residents and the closure of a portion of the street.

Missing Approved Drawings

The structure had previously passed all necessary inspections, except for a crucial framing examination that had to be rescheduled due to the absence of approved drawings on the intended date. This raises questions about the quality and standards employed during the construction of the house.

A Delayed Communication

The property owner, Luqman Mubashir, who had acquired the plot in May 2021, found himself in the eye of the storm. Having listed the property for sale in February 2022, the listing expired after just one month. In the wake of the structural issue, the city authorities initially struggled to get in touch with Mubashir, but they have now established communication with a representative.

Uncertain Future

The cause of the structure’s perilous leaning remains unknown, and efforts are underway to stabilize the building. However, the future of the structure hangs in the balance. The neighboring houses are still fenced off, leaving residents in a state of uncertainty. There is no set timeline for when they might be able to return to their homes. The house did not require any variances or special planning applications for its building permit, and there were no public complaints about the structure.

0
Accidents Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
57 seconds ago
U.S. Navy Officer Lt. Ridge Alkonis Released from Custody After Fatal Car Crash in Japan
Lt. Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy officer jailed in Japan following a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of two Japanese citizens, has been released from U.S. custody after serving a total of 537 days. The U.S. Parole Commission ordered his release, stating that the time served had exceeded U.S. sentencing guidelines for a
U.S. Navy Officer Lt. Ridge Alkonis Released from Custody After Fatal Car Crash in Japan
Manchester Police Standoff Ends in Shooting: Suspect in Serious Condition
27 mins ago
Manchester Police Standoff Ends in Shooting: Suspect in Serious Condition
Fatal Collision on Danbury Road: An Ongoing Investigation
27 mins ago
Fatal Collision on Danbury Road: An Ongoing Investigation
Connecticut Truck Driver Sentenced for Fatal Highway Accident
12 mins ago
Connecticut Truck Driver Sentenced for Fatal Highway Accident
Community Rallies in Support of Family Stricken by High School Senior's Fatal Car Accident
21 mins ago
Community Rallies in Support of Family Stricken by High School Senior's Fatal Car Accident
New Hampshire State Police Mourns the Loss of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill in Line of Duty
22 mins ago
New Hampshire State Police Mourns the Loss of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill in Line of Duty
Latest Headlines
World News
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
20 seconds
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
1 min
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
Cape Verde Achieves Malaria-Free Status: A Beacon of Hope for Africa
2 mins
Cape Verde Achieves Malaria-Free Status: A Beacon of Hope for Africa
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
4 mins
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
4 mins
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
6 mins
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
6 mins
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
6 mins
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
15 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app