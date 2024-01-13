Unsafe Home Construction in Hamilton Leads to Evacuation

A concerning sight unfolded in Hamilton’s North End as a house under construction on Ferrie Street East was declared unsafe by a city building inspector. The off-duty inspector, recognizing the leaning structure, promptly alerted his colleagues, leading to an urgent assessment of the situation. Within an hour, an on-site evaluation confirmed the house was indeed unstable, triggering a swift and temporary evacuation of neighboring residents and the closure of a portion of the street.

Missing Approved Drawings

The structure had previously passed all necessary inspections, except for a crucial framing examination that had to be rescheduled due to the absence of approved drawings on the intended date. This raises questions about the quality and standards employed during the construction of the house.

A Delayed Communication

The property owner, Luqman Mubashir, who had acquired the plot in May 2021, found himself in the eye of the storm. Having listed the property for sale in February 2022, the listing expired after just one month. In the wake of the structural issue, the city authorities initially struggled to get in touch with Mubashir, but they have now established communication with a representative.

Uncertain Future

The cause of the structure’s perilous leaning remains unknown, and efforts are underway to stabilize the building. However, the future of the structure hangs in the balance. The neighboring houses are still fenced off, leaving residents in a state of uncertainty. There is no set timeline for when they might be able to return to their homes. The house did not require any variances or special planning applications for its building permit, and there were no public complaints about the structure.