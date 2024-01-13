en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Unrest and Upheaval: Iran’s Brutality, Hate Crimes, and Global Tensions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Unrest and Upheaval: Iran’s Brutality, Hate Crimes, and Global Tensions

In a chilling twist to the ongoing unrest in Iran, the country’s security forces stand accused of a brutal tactic intended to stifle dissent – blinding protesters with projectiles like paintball bullets or rubber pellets. This disturbing method gained notoriety after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who tragically lost her life while in police custody in Tehran. Amini’s death ignited nationwide protests against the Islamic Republic’s rule, further spotlighting the regime’s harsh crackdown.

Victims: Unseen Heroes

The plight of these victims, many of whom are young and full of life, has resonated across the globe. Among them is Zoha, a 25-year-old tattoo artist from Isfahan, who lost vision in her left eye after being shot during a protest. Despite the trauma, she, like many others, has used her injury to draw attention to the country’s uprising. Statistically, more than 580 protesters have been blinded, turning them into unseen heroes of a struggle for freedom.

Global Echoes of Unrest

While Iran battles its internal demons, similar struggles for justice are being waged globally. In Toronto, police found themselves grappling with the complexities of law enforcement as they charged a man with a hate crime for waving a flag associated with a terrorist group. This incident underlines the ongoing challenge of balancing free speech with hate speech. Toronto’s Police Chief reported an uptick in antisemitic hate crimes, announcing measures to curb such incidents.

Geopolitical Tussles

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to simmer. Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat detained in China, submitted a letter of support during the sentencing hearing for ex-RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis. Ortis was found guilty of breaching Canada’s secrets law and now stares down the barrel of a potential 28-year prison term. Simultaneously, the U.S. and British militaries retaliated against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. Warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets targeted over a dozen sites, escalating an already volatile situation.

Business and Financial Upheaval

In the realm of business, Rexall’s American owner is mulling over the sale of the pharmacy chain, reevaluating its Canadian presence. Queen’s University faces severe financial challenges, while Chinese mining behemoth Zijin eyes a stake in Solaris Resources. These moves come despite Ottawa’s national security concerns over such transactions. Global shares and oil prices are on the rise amid escalating conflicts in the Red Sea region and the release of U.S. inflation data.

0
Canada Iran United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Ionomr Innovations: A Three-Time Honoree on the Global Cleantech 100 List
In a testament to its pivotal role in advancing clean technology, Ionomr Innovations Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of groundbreaking ion-exchange membrane and polymer solutions, has clinched a spot on the Cleantech Group’s 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list. This marks the third consecutive year Ionomr has earned this prestigious recognition, underscoring its significant contributions
Ionomr Innovations: A Three-Time Honoree on the Global Cleantech 100 List
Montreal's Village Neighborhood Faces Business Exodus Amid Rising Crime Rates
55 mins ago
Montreal's Village Neighborhood Faces Business Exodus Amid Rising Crime Rates
Canada's Prime Minister Rejects South Africa's Genocide Claim Against Israel
60 mins ago
Canada's Prime Minister Rejects South Africa's Genocide Claim Against Israel
Class 1 Nickel Finishes Private Placement, Issues Convertible Debentures
4 mins ago
Class 1 Nickel Finishes Private Placement, Issues Convertible Debentures
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
42 mins ago
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
44 mins ago
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
Latest Headlines
World News
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
4 seconds
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
22 seconds
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
45 seconds
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
2 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
2 mins
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
2 mins
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
2 mins
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
3 mins
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
3 mins
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
42 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app