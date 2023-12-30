en English
Unregistered Vehicles Surge in Ontario: Licence Plate Policy Change Triggers Law Enforcement Concerns

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:19 am EST
Unregistered Vehicles Surge in Ontario: Licence Plate Policy Change Triggers Law Enforcement Concerns

Ontario’s highways are witnessing an unprecedented surge in unregistered vehicles following the provincial government’s decision to discontinue licence plate stickers and renewal fees. From March 13, 2022, drivers of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, mopeds, and light commercial vehicles were freed from the obligation to pay for and display a renewal sticker. However, vehicle owners are still legally required to renew their licence plates, a rule that seems to be largely disregarded.

Rising Numbers of Unregistered Plates

The Ontario Provincial Police have reported alarmingly high instances of expired plates. The number of unregistered plates has more than doubled, soaring from 372,438 in 2021 to 814,224 in 2022. Although these figures marginally dipped to 573,974 by June 2023, they still represent a significant increase from the pre-policy change years.

(Read Also: US Mining Industry Grapples with Looming Labor Crisis Amidst Rising Demand for Rare Earth Minerals)

Missing Reminders: A Contributing Factor

The lack of mailed reminders, traditionally dispatched ahead of a vehicle owner’s birthday, is believed to be a significant factor in the spike of unregistered vehicles. The Ministry of Transportation has shifted towards digital reminders and now encourages vehicle owners to sign up for text message or email notifications about their registration renewals.

(Read Also: Court Rejects Facebook User’s Attempt to Dismiss Defamation Suit Over ‘Groomer’ Post)

Law Enforcement and Potential Consequences

This increase in unregistered vehicles poses a serious concern for law enforcement. Authorities warn that it could lead to enforcement action against drivers who operate without a properly registered vehicle. Alongside this issue, York Regional Police have recently uncovered a major car theft operation in the Greater Toronto Area, recovering 25 stolen vehicles worth over $2 million. Six people have been charged in connection with this operation, found in possession of stolen license plates, master car keys, and a key reprogramming device.

Canada Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

