Unredacted Report Sheds New Light on Trudeau's Stance on Nazi War Criminal

A freshly unredacted report has revealed that former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau resisted the revocation of citizenship for an alleged Nazi war criminal. The report, originally released in 1987, is a part of the Deschênes Commission's investigation into Nazis who found refuge in Canada post World War II. Trudeau, serving as justice minister in 1967, argued against the deportation of a Canadian citizen, referred to as Subject F, who was convicted in absentia by the Soviets for leading a firing squad that executed 5,128 Jews.

Trudeau's Legal Stand

The basis of Trudeau's legal stance was the belief that citizenship should not be stripped if it couldn't be proven that the individual intentionally concealed material circumstances related to their character when applying for citizenship. In Trudeau's perspective, such a move would set a precedent, potentially endangering other Canadians who could lose their citizenship under similar circumstances.

Criticism and Support

Trudeau's decision attracted criticism from the Canadian Jewish Congress, while the re-release of the report aligns with demands from Jewish groups for greater transparency concerning Nazis residing in Canada. This call for transparency has become particularly urgent following the applauding of former Ukrainian Nazi Yaroslav Hunka in the Canadian Parliament. Immigration Minister Marc Miller has expressed his support for the release of a less redacted version of the report, acknowledging the need for openness while emphasizing that some information must be protected for privacy reasons.

Importance of Full Disclosure

David Matas, a representative of B'nai Brith, underscored the significance of full disclosure, especially as Holocaust survivors pass away and records become the primary medium of historical remembrance. The renewed examination of Trudeau's stance, made possible by the re-release of this report, offers a crucial lens into Canada's historical approach to war criminals seeking refuge within its borders, and the complex ethical and legal questions surrounding citizenship and deportation.