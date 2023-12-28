en English
Unprecedented Vandalism Hits Downtown Victoria Parking Terminals Amid Boxing Week Sales

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:05 am EST
Unprecedented Vandalism Hits Downtown Victoria Parking Terminals Amid Boxing Week Sales

In a wave of vandalism that has shaken the city of Victoria, 80 out of the 280 downtown parking terminals have been severely damaged, presumably set on fire. The destruction was so extensive that the screens of the terminals were melted, making it nearly impossible to pay for parking. This incident stands out as the most severe case of vandalism to parking terminals in the city’s recent history, and possibly the most drastic ever recorded.

A City’s Response to Unprecedented Vandalism

The Victoria Police Department (VicPD) has been informed about this series of unprecedented acts of destruction. However, as of the day of reporting, no comments were provided to CHEK News. Despite the physical damage to the terminals, the City of Victoria’s parking application remains operational. In a bid to alleviate the parking concerns of its citizens, the city is encouraging people to switch to this online payment method.

Impact and Measures

While there have been no reports of similar damage to Robins parking terminals or downtown electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the city is not taking this incident lightly. In an immediate response, new screens for the damaged terminals have been ordered. However, there is currently no estimated timeline for the repairs or any projection of the associated costs.

Assurances Amidst Uncertainty

The city has given an assurance that no parking tickets will be issued to those parked near the damaged terminals during this period of repair and restoration. This gesture comes as a relief to citizens, especially during the Boxing Week sales, when downtown Victoria is bustling with shoppers.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

