Unprecedented Snowfall Creates Memorable Snow Day for Students in Southern British Columbia

Students across southern British Columbia woke up to a winter wonderland on January 17, as unusually heavy snowfalls brought regular activities to a halt, creating a memorable snow day. The intense snowstorm that swept across the region led to the closure of schools in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and even major educational institutions such as UBC, SFU, and BCIT. The snowfall warning may have officially ended, but the area is still grappling with the aftermath of the snowstorm, and additional snowfall coupled with freezing rain is predicted in the coming days.

Unprecedented Snowfall

The storm that hit B.C. and Alberta resulted in significant snow accumulation, causing air and road delays, school closures, and power outages. Vancouver International Airport reported a whopping 25 cm of snowfall by Wednesday afternoon, marking it as the second-snowiest January day on record. The snowstorm left thousands without electricity, and more snow is forecasted for B.C. between Thursday and Friday, along with the threat of freezing rain.

Disruption of Normal Activities

The snowstorm disrupted normal activities to a great extent. Post-secondary schools in B.C's Lower Mainland pre-emptively cancelled in-person classes due to concerns about winter driving conditions. Canada Post suspended deliveries across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, BC Ferries cancelled sailings due to crew members' inability to reach the terminal, and buses were delayed. Snowplows worked tirelessly to clear roads after upwards of 20 centimetres of snow fell in some places.

Making the Most of the Snow Day

Despite the challenges posed by the inclement weather, students found a silver lining in the snowy conditions. The snow day, while disrupting regular schedules, provided an opportunity for children to enjoy the snow, turning it into a memorable occasion. With the cold spell continuing, the City of Surrey is prioritizing main arterial streets for snow clearing, while the City of Vancouver is focusing on major roads, bus routes, and bridges. Several municipalities have opened additional shelter spaces for homeless people to seek refuge from the extreme weather.