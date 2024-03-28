University of Winnipeg Semester Extension Due to Cyberattack: Restoring Services, Ensuring Safety

The University of Winnipeg has announced an extension of its winter semester by a week, with a delayed exam period starting April 18, following a "criminal" cyberattack that compromised various student services. Discovered last Sunday, the attack led to the temporary cancellation of classes and has prompted a concerted effort to protect data and prevent further breaches.

Immediate Response and Recovery Efforts

In the wake of the cyber incident, the university's administration confirmed that a "threat actor" had gained access to its system, prompting an immediate shutdown to safeguard data. Among the affected systems were Nexus, WebAdvisor, Colleague, and a school printing service. To address the breach, the University of Winnipeg has enlisted external cybersecurity firms and is collaborating with peer institutions to restore critical functions, with a focus on student-related systems expected to be operational by next week.

Addressing Student Concerns

Students have voiced worries about the potential compromise of personal information, including academic and financial records. However, University President Todd Mondor has reassured the community that there is no evidence of data loss at this juncture. He emphasizes vigilance over personal accounts as a precaution and commits to transparency regarding any developments. The university plans to hold a second town hall meeting to update and engage with students further.

Looking Forward

Despite the disruption, the University of Winnipeg remains optimistic about maintaining its academic schedule, including timely convocation ceremonies. Registration for the spring term is temporarily paused, and contingency plans are in place for potential delays in transcript issuance. This cyberattack underscores the increasing threat landscape facing educational institutions and the critical importance of cybersecurity measures to protect academic integrity and personal privacy.