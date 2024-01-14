en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

University of Waterloo’s Innovative Approach to Bolster Alberta’s Power Grid

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
University of Waterloo’s Innovative Approach to Bolster Alberta’s Power Grid

The University of Waterloo is venturing into uncharted territories with its innovative approach to supporting Alberta’s power grid. The research team, led by Dr. XiaoYu Wu, a professor in the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, is leveraging the untapped energy from fuel cell trucks. This approach comes in the wake of the urgent need for upgrading Canada’s power grids, which are currently burdened with high carbon emissions and price volatility due to their reliance on fossil fuels.

Reimagining the Role of Fuel Cell Trucks

The crux of the research focuses on the vehicle-to-grid technology. The proposal is unique: incentivize drivers of fuel cell trucks to rest during rush hour and plug their idle trucks into hydrogen refueling stations or pipelines. The aim is to use these trucks not just as vehicles, but as generators supplying electricity back to the grid. This strategy has a three-fold benefit. Firstly, it reduces highway traffic during peak hours. Secondly, it offers a cleaner energy storage method. Lastly, it provides support to the overworked and aging electricity grids.

Mathematical Model to Test Feasibility

Daniel Ding, a graduate student part of the research team, has developed a mathematical model to assess the feasibility of this solution. The preliminary findings indicate the potential for reducing costs and carbon intensity on the grid. The research team plans to test these preliminary findings in the lab and field to determine its real-world applicability, ensuring the proposed solution is not just theoretical but practically viable.

Expanding the Scope Beyond Trucks

The innovation doesn’t stop at trucks. The team suggests that the same approach could be applied to heavy-duty vehicles and trains, amplifying the potential benefits manifold. The expansion of the fuel cell electric vehicle fleet is anticipated to provide economic benefits and support the growth of a hydrogen economy. This research, part of Waterloo’s Sustainable Futures Initiative, is supported by the Transition Accelerator, Mitacs, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The team aims to position the University of Waterloo as a leader in sustainability through its groundbreaking work.

0
Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
33 seconds ago
Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms
The dispute between Non-Public Funds (NPF) employees and the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) over pay and contract conditions continues to escalate. The NPF workers, who provide crucial services such as food, recreation, community, and financial planning to military members and veterans, have been operating without a contract since 2022. Despite being an
Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms
Quebec Media Stalwart Bernard Descoteaux Passes Away at 77
22 mins ago
Quebec Media Stalwart Bernard Descoteaux Passes Away at 77
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
36 mins ago
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
2 mins ago
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Polar Vortex Disrupts WestJet Operations Leading to Mass Flight Cancellations
2 mins ago
Polar Vortex Disrupts WestJet Operations Leading to Mass Flight Cancellations
Arctic Chill in British Columbia Leads to Surge in Calls for Frozen Pipes
6 mins ago
Arctic Chill in British Columbia Leads to Surge in Calls for Frozen Pipes
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
39 seconds
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
43 seconds
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
1 min
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
1 min
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
2 mins
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
2 mins
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
2 mins
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
2 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
2 mins
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app