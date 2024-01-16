University of Toronto's Lindsay Jibb Secures Connaught New Researcher Award for Cancer Pain Management Project

University of Toronto's Lawrence Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing assistant professor, Lindsay Jibb, has been acknowledged with the prestigious Connaught New Researcher Award. The accolade serves to propel her project centered on a digital health intervention to aid parents in managing their children's cancer pain from the comfort of their homes.

Developing an Innovative Digital Health Solution

With her team, Jibb aims to craft a mobile application that offers a comprehensive library of pharmacological, psychological, and physical advice, meticulously tailored to the child's age and developmental stage. The application plans to incorporate an algorithm to assist parents in responding aptly to various types of pain.

What sets this intervention apart is the proposed chat function, envisaged to facilitate direct communication with a nurse for real-time clinical pain support. This home-based digital health intervention is expected to provide a much-needed lifeline to parents grappling with their children's cancer pain management.

Collaboration and User Testing

The project is currently in the design and user testing phase. Parents form an integral part of this testing process, their feedback proving invaluable in the development of this digital tool. Jibb's project underscores the importance of understanding parents' needs and involves working closely with the Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer (OPACC) Advisory group.

The research is also drawing from studies conducted at SickKids and the Children's Hospital of Orange County to inform its approach. A pilot for the project has been slated for early 2024.

The Connaught New Researcher Award

The Connaught Award stands as an esteemed recognition bestowed upon early-career researchers at the University of Toronto. It aims to inspire and encourage solutions to global challenges. Lindsay Jibb's innovative project, which attempts to alleviate the burden for parents managing their children's cancer pain, is a testament to the award's purpose.