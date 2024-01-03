en English
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program

Breaking new ground in its 58-year history, the University of Saskatchewan’s (USask) College of Dentistry has earned a coveted spot in a prestigious international university ranking for dental schools. This achievement, however, merely forms the backdrop to a more immediate and impactful initiative undertaken by the college.

Democratizing Dental Care

USask’s College of Dentistry has heralded a new era of accessible dental healthcare through its Dental Therapy Training Program. Launched at the Prince Albert campus in fall 2023, this program is a beacon of hope for many who require basic dental care but are deterred by the high costs typically associated with it.

A Win-Win Solution

Breaking away from the traditional confines of dentistry, the program offers services such as exams, x-rays, fillings, and extractions. These services are provided by students but under the strict supervision of licensed Dental Therapists. The dual aim of this initiative is to furnish affordable dental care to the public while concurrently offering invaluable practical experience for students.

Access for All

The program throws open the doors to dental healthcare, placing no limit on the number of patients who can enroll. A testament to its commitment to affordability, the program’s fees are approximately 40% lower than standard provincial rates. A special provision for children’s appointments is available at a flat fee of $25. For residents interested in availing of these services, a designated phone number has been provided for booking a screening appointment.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

