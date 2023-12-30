en English
University of New Brunswick Faces Challenges in Transition Back to In-Person Education

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST
University of New Brunswick Faces Challenges in Transition Back to In-Person Education

The University of New Brunswick (UNB), an institution with a rich history of being the first English-speaking university in Canada, finds itself grappling with a complex issue. It is the challenge of re-integrating its students back into physical classrooms after a two-year hiatus, caused by the worldwide pandemic. The return to in-person education, however, has been far from seamless. Issues ranging from inadequate study spaces, inadequate parking, and poor road conditions are proving to be significant hurdles in this transition.

Study Space Shortage

UNB, with an annual enrollment of around 7,000 to 8,000 students, is struggling to provide adequate study spaces. This issue has been particularly acute in the case of the university’s three libraries. The Harriet Irving Library (HIL), the biggest of these libraries, can only accommodate around 1.08 to 1.25% of the total student body with its 13 group study rooms, one room for one to two people, and 14 single-student units. The shortage of study spaces is not just an inconvenience but has far-reaching implications on the academic success of the students. The university’s graduation rate, standing at a mere 63%, seems to bear testimony to this.

Transportation and Accessibility Issues

As if the study space woes were not enough, students are also grappling with transportation and accessibility issues. Insufficient parking facilities and poor road conditions are adding to the daily challenges faced by the students. This, in the backdrop of the university reporting an operating surplus of $3.3 million last year, is raising eyebrows.

Looking Ahead

As the student union and the university administration grapple with these issues, the need of the hour is to find swift and effective solutions. The reputation of UNB and the quality of the student experience hangs in the balance. These issues need to be addressed, not just for the current student body, but for future generations that will walk through the hallowed corridors of this historic institution.

Canada Education
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

