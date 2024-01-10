University Criticizes Saskatoon Police Podcast on Missing Kandice Singbeil Case

A recent podcast series titled 'Deals, Debts, Death' has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism from Julie Kaye, a sociology professor at the University of Saskatchewan. The podcast, a first-of-its-kind in-house production by the Saskatoon Police Service, delves into the case of Kandice Singbeil, who has been missing since 2015. The series is unusual in its detailed commentary by Detective Sergeant Kevin Montgomery, which includes references to Singbeil's homelessness, drug involvement, and domestic violence—details traditionally undisclosed by Saskatoon police.

The Controversy Surrounding the Podcast

The podcast was conceived with the aim of solving Singbeil's disappearance. It features interviews with Singbeil's mother, police investigators, and a woman who lived a similar high-risk lifestyle. It also provides insights into the investigation, such as a city landfill search triggered by surveillance footage of a person carrying a bulky object in a white sheet, leading investigators to suspect it might contain Singbeil. However, the disclosure of such critical information has raised concerns.

An Academic Perspective

Professor Kaye acknowledged the potential of the podcast to break the silence around Singbeil's case, but she also expressed concerns about the police's mode of releasing such crucial information. Kaye pointed out that this practice could impact perceptions of the police's historical treatment of missing and murdered Indigenous women and their responses to female complainants. She criticized the podcast for potentially projecting the police as the heroes of their own story, which might eclipse the experiences of women who felt unheard or dismissed by the police when reporting violence.

Measuring Success

Despite the criticisms, Deputy Chief Cameron McBride, who approved the podcast, stated that the low production cost and high download rates since its release are indicators of its success. Nonetheless, the true measure of success, according to McBride, would be if the podcast manages to generate investigative leads that could help solve Singbeil's case.

The 'Deals, Debts, Death' podcast has indeed stirred a dialogue, not just about the missing Kandice Singbeil, but also about the role and responsibilities of the police in such cases. As this story unfolds, many will be watching closely to see the impact of this novel investigative approach and how it shapes the future of police communication strategies.