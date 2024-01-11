en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Universities Worldwide Battle Financial Sustainability Amid Rising Costs

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Universities Worldwide Battle Financial Sustainability Amid Rising Costs

In the face of rising costs and economic pressures, Queen’s University, along with several other universities worldwide, is reportedly contemplating severe cost-cutting measures to address financial challenges and sustain its operations. This situation mirrors a broad issue that numerous educational institutions are wrestling with: financial sustainability.

The Crux of the Crisis

According to reports, ten universities are projecting deficits totaling $175 million this year, a number expected to escalate to $273 million by the next year. The cause? Provincially mandated cuts to tuition, caps on funding for domestic students, voluntary reductions in international enrolments, and retroactive pay hikes for staff. Furthermore, the Scottish Government’s latest budget encompasses a £48.5 million shrinkage in funding for Scottish university education, inciting fears about financially strained course offerings.

Implications and Reactions

The potential fallout from such cutbacks at Queen’s University could be wide-ranging, impacting students, faculty, and the larger academic community. The National Union of Students in Scotland (NUS) and the Universities and College Union (UCU) Scotland have lambasted the budget cuts for undermining student support and raising concerns over job security and course viability. Additional consequences include a 3.8% decrease in funding for Gaelic teaching, further exacerbating the underfunding for Gaelic language degrees.

Political Response and Countermeasures

The Official Opposition NDP Critic for Colleges and Universities, Peggy Sattler, in response to reports of Queen’s University’s precarious financial position, expressed concern about looming cuts and layoffs. She stressed that such measures could devastate jobs, student lives, and cause ripple effects across the Kingston area and its economy. Sattler also underscored the crucial role of universities as anchor institutions in communities, and highlighted Queen’s University’s reputation for research and academic achievements. She attributed the dire situation at Queen’s University to the Conservative government’s deep cuts and damaging policies, calling for increased investment in public universities and colleges.

The University of York, grappling with similar financial challenges, has opted to lower its entry grades for international students, sparking fears that UK students could be forced out of Higher Education. The university maintains that the change in ‘tariff’ refers to a more flexible approach for international offer holders who miss their grades. However, experts warn of the potential consequences of relying heavily on international students for funding.

0
Canada Economy Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
9 mins ago
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
In a harrowing incident on Saturday evening, a significant fire erupted at a homeless encampment in Coquitlam, near Highway 1 and United Boulevard. The fire, which witnesses described as large and intimidating, broke out around 5:30 p.m. Fortunately, despite the magnitude of the blaze, no injuries were reported. Swift Response by Coquitlam Fire Department The
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
24 mins ago
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
30 mins ago
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
13 mins ago
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
Canada Mulls Cap on International Students Amid Housing Crisis
20 mins ago
Canada Mulls Cap on International Students Amid Housing Crisis
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
20 mins ago
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
6 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
7 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
8 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
8 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
9 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
9 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
9 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
9 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
9 mins
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app