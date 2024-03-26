Université de Sherbrooke Biology Students Allege Degrading Hazing Activities

An investigation by Radio-Canada has uncovered alarming hazing incidents at the Université de Sherbrooke, involving biology students during orientation week in August 2023. These activities included being sprayed with horse urine, consuming vomit, and engaging in nudity in public spaces, sparking widespread condemnation and an official investigation by the university.

Advertisment

Disturbing Traditions Unveiled

According to the investigation, these hazing rituals, described by some as "traditions," saw new students subjected to a series of degrading tasks. Alexandre, a pseudonym for one of the students, likened his experience to a "military boot camp," where insults were hurled, and students were coerced into eating vomit. Another student, Marie, recounted how she and others were sprayed with water guns filled with horse urine and pressured into skinny dipping in Lac des Nations, despite signage prohibiting swimming.

University and Government Response

Advertisment

In response to these allegations, Jocelyne Faucher, vice-rector and secretary general of Université de Sherbrooke, confirmed that the university has initiated a thorough investigation, emphasizing that such behaviors are unacceptable and not tolerated by the institution. The incidents have also caught the attention of Pascale Déry, Minister of Higher Education, who expressed outrage and hinted at the potential for legislative action to ban such hazing practices altogether.

Implications for Future Orientation Activities

The revelations from Université de Sherbrooke have ignited a broader conversation about the nature of university initiation practices and the need for a safer, more inclusive approach to welcoming new students. As the university community and wider public await the results of the investigation, there is a growing consensus that change is necessary to prevent future incidents of this nature and ensure that orientation activities fulfill their intended purpose of building community and support among students.