United Way N.E. Ontario and Labour Council Combat Period Poverty with 8th Tampon Tuesday

In a ground-breaking initiative aimed at tackling period poverty, United Way North East Ontario has joined forces with the North Bay & District Labour Council for the 8th annual Tampon Tuesday event, running until March 28th. This collaborative effort seeks to address the critical need for menstrual hygiene products in the community, highlighting the challenging choice one in four Canadians face between purchasing food or period products each month.

Addressing Period Poverty

Period poverty is a pressing issue that affects many individuals, limiting their access to essential menstrual hygiene products. The Tampon Tuesday initiative, spearheaded by United Way North East Ontario and the North Bay & District Labour Council, aims to collect and distribute these necessary items to those in need. Mary Lou Hussak, the Executive Director with UWCNEO, emphasizes the importance of the campaign, stating that it not only provides menstrual products but also works towards breaking the societal stigma surrounding menstrual health.

How to Get Involved

Community members can support the Tampon Tuesday initiative in several ways, including launching workplace collection drives, donating products at designated drop-off locations, making financial contributions, or attending the culminating event at Gateway Brewery on March 28. For more details on how to participate and a list of participating organizations, interested individuals are encouraged to visit UWCNEO.com.

Impact and Distribution

The donations collected through the Tampon Tuesday campaign will be distributed locally to organizations that support vulnerable clients, ensuring that menstrual hygiene products reach those most in need within the community. This initiative not only provides immediate relief to individuals affected by period poverty but also plays a crucial role in raising awareness and sparking conversation about a frequently overlooked issue.

As the Tampon Tuesday campaign progresses, it stands as a beacon of hope and a call to action, urging the community to come together and support those in need. By addressing the challenges of period poverty head-on, United Way North East Ontario and the North Bay & District Labour Council are making significant strides towards a more inclusive and compassionate community.