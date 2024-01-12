en English
Union-City Clash Over Surrey Police Recruits’ Payment: A Tale of Disrespect or Budgetary Prudence?

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
In a recent development, the Surrey Police Union and the city administration have locked horns over the payment of the newest recruits to the Surrey Police Service (SPS). The union accuses the city of abdicating its responsibility to pay these recruits, a cost that the union has had to shoulder to the tune of $18,000 thus far. However, the city posits that there is an issue with the hiring of these recruits, claiming that the force is over budget and suggesting that additional hiring is imprudent.

Allegations and Countering Claims

According to Ryan Buhrig, the spokesperson for the union, this situation presents a gross disrespect to the recruits. These individuals, he insinuates, are willing to put their lives on the line for the community, and the lack of remuneration is a severe demoralizing factor. In contrast, the city’s representative counters these claims, suggesting an overstretch of the department’s budget and a warning against further recruitment.

The Politics of Policing

The dispute highlights an underlying tension in the city’s administration over the financial and administrative aspects of new officer recruitment to the SPS. Notably, this disagreement has evolved into a broader debate about the city’s law enforcement agency. Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has expressed her preference for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to remain the city’s jurisdiction’s police force, contrary to the province’s push to transition to the SPS.

Repercussions and Future Implications

This dispute raises significant concerns about the treatment of new recruits and the potential impact on the functioning and morale of the police force. It poses a stumbling block in the transition from the RCMP to the SPS, with the province asserting that it’s British Columbia’s law that the city be policed by the SPS. The situation is notably frustrating for all parties involved, with legal action being considered to resolve the issue. The union is now actively working with the SPS and the province to determine payment for the new recruits. The unfolding scenario begs the question: What will be the ultimate cost of this dispute, not just in financial terms, but in the long-term morale and functioning of the Surrey Police Service?

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

