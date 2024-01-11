Unfolding Search for Sherry Corrigal: A Missing Woman in Nanaimo

In the heart of Nanaimo, a city on the east coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, a 22-year-old woman, Sherry Corrigal, has been missing since September 11, 2023. Despite the concerted efforts of her foster families, friends, and the Nanaimo RCMP, Sherry remains unfound, deepening concerns about her safety.

Unusual Disappearance

Sherry was last seen near downtown Nanaimo, on the corner of Franklyn Street and Selby Street. A friend had dropped her off, a seemingly ordinary event that took a grim turn when Sherry failed to reestablish contact with her loved ones. Her disappearance was reported in November, an unusual delay attributed to Sherry’s known habit of staying with various friends and family members.

Physical Description and Appeal for Help

Sherry is petite, standing approximately 5’0” tall and weighing between 90-100 lbs. She has long dark hair and several distinctive tattoos. This physical description has been widely circulated through missing persons posters and police bulletins to aid in her identification. The Nanaimo RCMP, led by Const. Gary O’Brien and Const. Simon Gallimore, has made numerous appeals to the public, urging anyone with direct information about Sherry’s whereabouts to contact them.

Obstacles in Investigation

The investigation, however, has been plagued by obstacles. One significant issue has been the spread of misinformation and rumors on social media, which have hindered the investigation’s progress. As a result, a dedicated team of investigators has been assigned to the case, tirelessly following up on dozens of leads, but to no avail. The police are now emphasizing the importance of getting first-hand information directly rather than relying on social media posts.

In the midst of this agonizing uncertainty, Sherry’s foster families, Jami Easterbrook and another woman known as Sam, have been speaking out about their growing fear for Sherry’s safety. They remember Sherry for her aspirations and the love they share for her, a poignant reminder of the human element in this ongoing search.