Unexpected Twitter Feud: Ricky Berwick vs Joey Janela

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Unexpected Twitter Feud: Ricky Berwick vs Joey Janela

The digital world is known for its unpredictability, and recently a seemingly casual exchange on Twitter between Canadian internet personality Ricky Berwick and independent wrestling star Joey Janela has sparked interest and speculation among followers. Berwick, boasting 14 million followers on TikTok, referred to himself as a “bad boy,” a moniker that caught the attention of Janela, who is ubiquitously known as “The Bad Boy” in wrestling circles.

Ricky Berwick’s Provocative Tweet

Berwick’s Twitter post, innocuous at first glance, drew Janela’s attention, leading to an unexpected and somewhat heated exchange. Janela, interpreting Berwick’s self-proclaimed “bad boy” status as a potential challenge, inquired if Berwick was directly calling him out. Berwick, known for his unapologetic and direct approach, denied any knowledge of Janela and proceeded to insult him by calling him a “weak-ass pussy.”

Speculations of a Potential Match

This intriguing Twitter exchange has ignited curiosity among followers, with many wondering if it could lead to a potential match between the two personalities. Despite the growing speculation, no official announcements regarding a match have been made. Janela, however, has previously expressed interest in reviving the Kennel from Hell match during an interview with Fightful, adding another layer of intrigue to this unfolding narrative.

Where to Follow the Saga

While this unexpected feud plays out on Twitter, fans and followers can keep up with the progression and find more information about wrestling on Fightful’s results section. As the digital world continues to blur the lines between reality and virtual, the potential face-off between Janela, a professional wrestler, and Berwick, an internet personality, serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of the online world and its significant influence on popular culture.

Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

