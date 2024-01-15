Unexpected Incident in Mississauga: Business Sign Falls on Parked BMW

A moment of the unexpected unfolded in a bustling Mississauga plaza, as an antique business sign came crashing down onto a parked BMW. The incident, which has sparked both concern and curiosity, occurred near the cross-section of Dundas St. West and Erindale Station Road. The sign, a local landmark, advertised for a clutch of businesses, most notably the John Anderson Charcoal Broil Hamburgers, known for its rich history and famous patrons.

A Sign of Times Past

The downed sign was a canvas of local commerce, displaying logos of businesses like John Anderson Charcoal Broil Hamburgers, Burger Bros, and Berto’s Filipino Restaurant. The John Anderson diner, located just a stone’s throw away from the incident, was reportedly open at the time, its welcoming ‘open’ sign glowing in stark contrast to the scene of the fallen advertisement.

Unanswered Questions

Despite the surprise occurrence, the Peel Regional Police confirmed that there were no formal reports filed about the incident. This lack of official information has left a vacuum, filled by speculation and conjecture. Photos of the downed sign shared on Reddit ignited debates among users, who theorized that the recent windy weather may have been the invisible hand that nudged the sign to its fall.

A Legacy Undeterred

Despite the unfortunate incident, the John Anderson diner stands as a testament to the community’s resilience. This culinary institution has been serving the local community for over half a century, with its fame extending beyond the borders of Mississauga. The diner has even hosted celebrity visitors, including Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones. The state of the BMW or potential injuries remain undisclosed, and it remains unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.