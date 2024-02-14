Unexpected HVAC Rental Fees Cause Financial Distress for Upper Beach Club Condo Residents

Unexpected HVAC rental fees have left Upper Beach Club condo residents in Toronto reeling. The demands, from Reliance Home Comfort Inc, are causing financial distress and raising concerns about transparency and fairness in rental agreements.

Hidden Costs and Unfair Contracts

Residents of the recently built Upper Beach Club condominium are facing demands for thousands of dollars from Reliance Home Comfort Inc. The demands are for HVAC rental contracts that many claim were not mentioned in their preconstruction sales agreements or closing documents. With rental agreements lasting for 10 years, starting at $70 per month, the financial strain on residents is significant.

Reliance's Warning and Potential Liability

Reliance has warned residents that if they sell their apartments, they may still be responsible for the rental fees unless the buyer agrees to take over the contract. This clause in the agreement has left many residents feeling trapped and uncertain about their future financial obligations.

History of Consumer Complaints and Anti-Competitive Practices

Consumer complaints over HVAC rental contracts have a long history in Ontario. In the past, Reliance Home Comfort Inc has paid a $5 million fine for anti-competitive practices. The current situation at Upper Beach Club has raised concerns about whether history is repeating itself.

The situation at Upper Beach Club highlights the need for greater transparency and fairness in rental agreements. Residents are calling for action to protect their rights and hold companies accountable for their practices.

