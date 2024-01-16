Unexpected Guest: Peacock Found at Ontario Turkey Farm

In the frosty embrace of winter, an unanticipated guest found refuge at a turkey farm in Belwood, Ontario. The unexpected visitor was none other than a male peacock, now affectionately known as Perry. Despite the chilly temperatures dipping to around -10 C, Perry, with his vibrant plumage, managed to evade frostbite. The turkey farm owners promptly reached out to the Guelph Humane Society, who swung into action to ensure Perry's safety.

Advertisment

Rescue and Shelter

The Guelph Humane Society successfully captured Perry and brought him to their shelter. Currently, Perry is comfortably ensconced in the society's farm animal room, receiving the care and attention he needs. His unexpected appearance at the turkey farm has led the Guelph Humane Society to speculate that Perry likely escaped from a local hobby farm. This assumption is based on the fact that peacocks are not native to the wild in Canada and are typically found on such farms.

Next Steps for Perry

Advertisment

As Perry adjusts to his new surroundings, the Guelph Humane Society has initiated a five-day wait to see if anyone steps forward to claim him. If Perry remains unclaimed after this period, he will be put up for adoption. The society has handled diverse animals in the past, including chickens, ducks, and pigs, demonstrating their versatility and commitment to animal welfare. In an effort to reunite Perry with his owner, or to find him a new home, the society is reaching out to the community for any information related to Perry or his possible owner.

A Call to Action

The Guelph Humane Society is urging anyone with information about Perry or his owner to contact them. This rare incident of a peacock seeking shelter at a turkey farm highlights the unpredictability of animal behavior and the critical role of animal welfare organizations. Meanwhile, Perry, with his resplendent plumage, continues to brighten up his temporary home, waiting for his next adventure.