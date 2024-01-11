en English
Canada

Understanding the Process and Benefits of Obtaining Canadian Citizenship and Passport

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
In a bid to demystify the process of securing Canadian citizenship, Nikky Tee, a Canadian resident, recently opened up about her journey towards obtaining her Canadian passport. She elucidated the prerequisite of residing in Canada for a minimum of three years to become eligible for the country’s passport. Nikky’s journey was extended due to her stay in Nigeria, necessitating a longer wait before she could finally hold her Canadian passport.

Addressing Inquiries on Canadian Citizenship

Nikky was responding to inquiries from individuals keen on acquiring the coveted Canadian passport. She outlined the myriad benefits of Canadian citizenship, such as visa-free travel to 188 countries, the right to vote in federal and provincial elections, the ability to hold political office, and the recognition of dual citizenship—if the individual’s country of birth also permits it.

Confirming the Three-year Residency Requirement

Corroborating Nikky’s statements, the Canadian government’s website provides comprehensive details on the eligibility criteria and the application process for citizenship, reaffirming the three-year residency requirement. The site offers a wealth of information on the physical presence requirement, steps to apply for citizenship, tips on calculating time spent in Canada, and data on temporary residents, protected persons, and permanent residents.

Questions from Prospective Canadians

An individual named Midey raised a question on whether the three-year count commences after completing studies for those who enter Canada via the study route. Midey’s query points to the complexities and nuances of the immigration process, and the need for clear, precise information. Midey also mentioned a planned trip to the UK with a lengthy nine-hour layover in Qatar, an example of the global mobility that a Canadian passport can offer.

The information provided by Nikky Tee, backed by the official Canadian government resources, offers valuable insights for those interested in the process of obtaining Canadian citizenship and the benefits it brings. As the world continues to grapple with border closures and travel restrictions, the lure of a Canadian passport and the privileges it carries have only grown stronger.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

