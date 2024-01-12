en English
Understanding the Implications of Skip-Payment Mortgages

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
Skip-payment mortgages, a unique home loan type, offer borrowers the opportunity to defer payments without facing penalties. Predominantly observed in Canada and some Asian nations, these mortgages add the skipped payments’ accrued interest to the principal balance, potentially leading to recalculated and higher monthly payments post-deferral. In the context of Canada, banks commonly permit one skipped payment annually, subject to a strong credit score and regularity in mortgage payments by the borrower. Notably, the borrower continues to be liable for interest, principal, and ongoing expenses like insurance and taxes during the skip period. Some Canadian banks even extend programs allowing up to four consecutive months of skipped payments, significantly increasing the loan’s long-term interest cost.

The Misconception in the United States

In contrast, in the United States, offers to skip mortgage payments are often misconstrued as misleading marketing tactics for refinancing programs. During the refinancing process, a gap in payments can be misinterpreted as an opportunity to skip payments free of consequences. However, these skipped payments usually end up as part of the refinancing deal’s closing costs. Similar skip-payment options are available for other loans, such as car, boat, or credit card loans. However, it is crucial to understand that skipping payments can escalate the overall interest costs of the loan.

Surviving Financial Challenges

The financial challenges that homeowners face, especially those who have lost their jobs, require careful navigation. Measures such as budgeting, accessing emergency funds, seeking additional income sources, and contacting mortgage lenders for assistance like mortgage forbearance can be helpful. The post also highlights the role of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in protecting consumers from deceptive mortgage practices and penalizing companies resorting to illegal foreclosure tactics.

Deceptive Practices and Legal Measures

The issue of reverse mortgages and deceptive practices also comes to the forefront. The Mortgage Assistance Relief Services (MARS) Rule, for instance, prohibits charging upfront fees and mandates specific disclosures in ads related to mortgage assistance, providing an essential safeguard for consumers. The impact of skip-payment mortgages is indeed vast, encompassing financial challenges, misconceptions, and legal measures, and requires comprehensive understanding for borrowers to make informed decisions.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

