Understanding Dementia: A Proactive Approach Hosted by The Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan

The Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan is taking strides against dementia by hosting an insightful 'Understanding Dementia' webinar tonight at 7 p.m. CST. The session, part of the Society's largest annual educational initiative, aims to empower individuals with knowledge about dementia's early warning signs, risk factors, and the support available.

Advertisment

Unmasking Dementia: More Than Just Memory Loss

Public awareness coordinator Erica Zarazun underscores that dementia extends beyond mere memory loss. It also involves significant changes in abilities, behaviours, and communication—factors that will be discussed in-depth during the webinar. Dr. Megan Surkan, an assistant professor of Geriatric Medicine, is set to elucidate these signs, including the A.B.C.'s of dementia.

Inside the Dementia-Impacted Brain

Advertisment

The webinar will also provide a unique opportunity for attendees to understand the physical changes that Alzheimer's or dementia induces in the brain. This knowledge is not just academic—it is instrumental in recognizing the signs in loved ones and seeking timely help.

Prevention: The Best Cure

With 40% of dementia cases preventable, the Alzheimer Society is determined to equip individuals with preventive measures. Alongside understanding the disease, the webinar will offer practical tips such as adopting a healthy diet, maintaining regular physical activity, ensuring mental stimulation, and getting adequate sleep. These strategies are not just for those at risk, but also for those already diagnosed to prolong their well-being.

The webinar, as part of the Society's ongoing public awareness initiatives, will be accessible post-event on their website. The Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan encourages all to participate in this and their monthly sessions, emphasizing the importance of a proactive approach against dementia.