Canada's latest Natural Resources Satellite Account, an annual release from Statistics Canada, illuminates the employment landscape within the crucial natural resource sectors. The report, part of a broader economic analysis, merges data from various domains, including labour, economic accounts, and employment and unemployment. Its relevance is underscored by its potential to inform decisions about economic trends, policy-making, and the impact of the natural resources industry on the labour market.

Unveiling the Workforce Distribution

The account breaks down employment statistics into various natural resources sectors, such as energy, forestry, mining, and fishing. It further categorizes these into sub-sectors, offering a granular view of the workforce distribution across these industries. This granular approach is invaluable for understanding the nuances of Canada's employment landscape.

Natural Resources and the Canadian Economy

In the third quarter of 2023, Canada's natural resources sector saw a decline in its real GDP by 0.6%, with downturns in the energy, minerals and mining, and forestry subsectors. This dip was primarily due to lower production of petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, and decrease in coal production. Despite the decline in GDP, the natural resources nominal GDP increased by 3.4% to 333.9 billion, signifying 12.3% of the Canadian economy.

Impact on Employment

However, the third quarter also saw a slight decrease in jobs within the natural resources sector by 0.1%, with downturns in the minerals and mining and forestry subsectors. Despite this, the annual Real GDP in the natural resources sector rose by 3.1% from 2021 to 2022, indicating increases in all subsectors.

The Natural Resources Satellite Account is available in multiple formats, including CSV and XML, along with supporting documents in HTML format. Its detailed information about employment by natural resource sector and sub-sector promises to be a critical resource for policymakers, economists, and industry stakeholders.