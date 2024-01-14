en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

UK RAF Typhoon Jets Strike Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
UK RAF Typhoon Jets Strike Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions

In a strategic move, the United Kingdom has launched airstrikes on Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen, using its Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets. The operation comes as a response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The international community has largely been supportive of the operation, aimed at ensuring the free flow of trade through this pivotal maritime route.

UK’s Surgical Strikes in Yemen

Britain, in a show of military force, sent four of its Typhoon fighter jets to carry out a large-scale air raid in Yemen. The operation targeted 60 locations, deploying more than 100 precision-guided munitions. This arsenal included Tomahawk cruise missiles and bombs dropped by F-18 Super Hornets. The operation also saw the involvement of the USS Eisenhower carrier and the use of Harm anti-radiation missiles to neutralize Houthi radar sites.

Global Implications of the Operation

These strikes were not just about neutralizing immediate threats; they represented a decisive stance against ‘reckless attacks’ by the Houthis, especially those targeting international cargo ships and U.S. warships in the Red Sea. President Biden authorized the strikes, reflecting the seriousness of the situation. If the Houthi attacks continue, they could significantly impact international shipping and the global economy.

Political Repercussions and Reactions

The operation has drawn responses from various political leaders, including President Biden and the UK Foreign Secretary. These leaders have voiced their support for the operation, emphasizing the need to maintain the flow of trade through the Red Sea. However, the Iranian government condemned the strikes, indicating a potential for wider conflict in the region. The ongoing conflict in Yemen and the recent airstrikes have highlighted the volatile dynamics of the region and underscored the importance of maintaining international maritime security.

0
Canada Military Russia
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
38 seconds ago
Toronto's Grand Bridge Suite: A Luxurious Dwelling in the Sky
The Grand Bridge Suite, a unique condominium located at 21 Iceboat Terrace in Concord Place, Toronto, has emerged once more into the limelight as it re-enters the market. The distinctively designed condo, known for its unusual position within a skybridge that interlinks two towers, offers prospective buyers a unique living experience. An Architectural Marvel The
Toronto's Grand Bridge Suite: A Luxurious Dwelling in the Sky
66th Toronto International Boat Show: Glow-in-the-Dark Boating and More
1 min ago
66th Toronto International Boat Show: Glow-in-the-Dark Boating and More
Canada in the Grip of Extreme Winter Weather: A Test of Resilience
6 mins ago
Canada in the Grip of Extreme Winter Weather: A Test of Resilience
RPM Bakehouse Brings Its Renowned Baked Delights to Toronto
53 seconds ago
RPM Bakehouse Brings Its Renowned Baked Delights to Toronto
Williams Sonoma to Close Major Outlet in Toronto's Eaton Centre, Announces Liquidation Sale
1 min ago
Williams Sonoma to Close Major Outlet in Toronto's Eaton Centre, Announces Liquidation Sale
Starbucks Shuffles Locations at Eaton Centre, Makes Way for % Arabica
1 min ago
Starbucks Shuffles Locations at Eaton Centre, Makes Way for % Arabica
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India's Permanent Seat in UNSC
26 seconds
Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India's Permanent Seat in UNSC
Congress Revives NYAY Scheme, Announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
40 seconds
Congress Revives NYAY Scheme, Announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
The Little Big Things: A Groundbreaking Musical Triumph at Soho Place
46 seconds
The Little Big Things: A Groundbreaking Musical Triumph at Soho Place
66th Toronto International Boat Show: Glow-in-the-Dark Boating and More
1 min
66th Toronto International Boat Show: Glow-in-the-Dark Boating and More
Warrington's Athelis Club and Spa Gears Up for Expansion with Council’s Approval
1 min
Warrington's Athelis Club and Spa Gears Up for Expansion with Council’s Approval
Nick Bjugstad's Hat Trick Propels Arizona Coyotes to Victory
2 mins
Nick Bjugstad's Hat Trick Propels Arizona Coyotes to Victory
Rachel Webber: From Slimming World Member to Motivational Consultant
3 mins
Rachel Webber: From Slimming World Member to Motivational Consultant
UFC Vegas 84: Fighters Hospitalized Post Bouts, Health Updates Awaited
3 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Fighters Hospitalized Post Bouts, Health Updates Awaited
Andre Agassi Lights Up Australian Open 2024: Anoints Djokovic, Shows Empathy for Kyrgios
3 mins
Andre Agassi Lights Up Australian Open 2024: Anoints Djokovic, Shows Empathy for Kyrgios
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
54 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app