UFV Breaks Ground on New Student Housing Building

The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) in Abbotsford has embarked on a significant expansion project, laying the foundation for a new student housing building. The groundbreaking ceremony, held on February 6, 2024, marked the beginning of a new era for the university community. Among the attendees were the university's president, Dr. Joanne MacLean, student leaders, and other partners who have contributed to making this project a reality.

New Student Housing Building

The new six-storey residence hall is an ambitious project slated for completion by the summer of 2025. Primarily designed to address the critical housing need in the Fraser Valley, the building will significantly increase the campus's housing capacity. Currently, the campus accommodates 200 students. With the addition of this new building, however, that number will almost triple to 598 beds.

Funding and Design

The British Columbia government has made a substantial financial commitment to the project, allocating $70.3 million of the $82.3 million total cost. The residence hall's design will feature a variety of living arrangements, including accessible units on each floor. This design is expected to foster a sense of belonging among students and align with UFV's mission of engaging learners and building community.

Additional Developments

Alongside the new residence hall, the university has other expansion plans in the pipeline. The Cascade Cafe at the Abbotsford campus is set for a significant expansion to accommodate 350 seats, a considerable increase from the current capacity of 121 seats. This expansion is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025. Furthermore, a new Centre of Excellence for Children, Youth, and Families is under construction at the Mission campus, with completion anticipated in June 2024. Detailed project information and updates are available on the university's website at ufv.ca/campus-planning.