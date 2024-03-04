UCF Med Student Ariana Johnson to Present Cochlear Implant Research in Vancouver

Medical student Ariana Johnson's groundbreaking research on how family dynamics influence the timing of cochlear implants in children has caught the attention of the global medical community. With findings that highlight disparities based on race and family structure, Johnson is set to present her work at the prestigious American Cochlear Implant Alliance Conference in Vancouver, Canada, in July.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground in Cochlear Implant Research

Johnson, a second-year student at the University of Central Florida (UCF) College of Medicine, embarked on this research journey during her gap year while working as a medical assistant in an ear, nose, and throat clinic. Her work with the Nemours' pediatric cochlear implantation team unveiled significant disparities: Caucasian children received their first cochlear implants at a notably younger age than Black children, and non-Hispanic patients were seen at an average age of 19 months, compared to 28 months for Hispanic children. Furthermore, children from two-parent families were more likely to seek ENT care sooner than those from single-parent households. These findings underscore the need for enhanced outreach and support for families navigating ENT hearing loss care to facilitate early cochlear implantation.

A Mentor's Influence

Advertisment

Under the mentorship of Cedric Pritchett, a pediatric otolaryngologist at Nemours Children's Hospital, Johnson not only honed her research skills but also found encouragement to pursue her interest in otolaryngology. Pritchett's guidance was instrumental in Johnson's decision to apply for a podium presentation at the conference. This mentorship has been pivotal in shaping Johnson's career path, blending her passion for surgery, patient care, and now research, into a cohesive career trajectory.

Impact and Recognition

Johnson's participation in the American Cochlear Implant Alliance Conference is not just a personal achievement but a significant step forward in addressing disparities in cochlear implantation. Her research offers valuable insights that could lead to more equitable healthcare practices. Marcy Verduin, associate dean of students at UCF College of Medicine, lauded Johnson's work and her upcoming international presentation, emphasizing the importance of her contribution to medical knowledge and her role as a representative of UCF. To support her journey, Johnson has received a scholarship covering partial conference costs and membership to the American Alliance of Cochlear Implants, marking an incredible opportunity for her to share her findings and learn from leading experts in the field.

As Ariana Johnson prepares to take the international stage, her research illuminates the critical intersections between race, family structure, and healthcare access. Her findings not only highlight the disparities existing within cochlear implantation but also call for a collective effort to bridge these gaps. Through increased awareness, targeted outreach, and supportive policies, the path to equitable healthcare for all children needing cochlear implants becomes clearer, promising a future where every child has the opportunity to hear the world around them.