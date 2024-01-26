Uber Canada Rolls Out New Measures for Drivers Amid Mixed Reactions

In response to driver and courier feedback, Uber Canada is launching new initiatives designed to boost transparency, protection, and earnings. These changes, aimed at enhancing the working conditions of Uber's workforce, are being rolled out amid both praise and skepticism.

Transparency and Protection Measures

A pilot program in British Columbia and Ontario will provide drivers with pre-trip fare estimates and destination details, affording them the opportunity to make informed decisions before accepting a ride. Furthermore, a national initiative is being launched to shield drivers from unfair ratings tied to circumstances beyond their control.

Another pilot allows drivers to record trips using their smartphones, a move to enhance safety and document incidents if they occur. Riders, too, will be given seatbelt reminders at the start of each journey, emphasizing Uber's commitment to the safety of both its drivers and passengers.

Response from Gig Workers United

However, these changes have been met with skepticism by some. Brice Sopher, a representative of Gig Workers United, has described the changes as superficial, pointing to declining earnings for couriers following similar updates. This critique underscores the challenges Uber faces in balancing its business model with the needs and expectations of its workforce.

Uber's Partnership with UFCW Canada

Uber's 2022 agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Canada has already seen the union advocating for 1,908 workers, assisting 310 in reactivating their accounts and resolving 147 account-related issues. Despite these efforts, many Uber workers remain unaware of the partnership, with a majority expressing approval once informed.

However, critics argue that the initial agreement lacked sufficient driver input and was primarily intended to appease UFCW Canada, a union that has consistently advocated for better worker conditions.

Push for Legislation

Uber and UFCW Canada are now jointly urging governments to legislate for app-based workers. They are proposing a minimum wage of 120% during engaged time, a benefits fund, coverage for occupational accidents, and the right to unionize. A recent survey revealed strong support among Uber workers for these proposals, indicating a growing demand for improved working conditions in the gig economy.