UBC Study Reveals Safer Allergy Treatment: Sublingual Immunotherapy for High-Risk Youths

New research from the University of British Columbia reveals a safe path to overcoming food allergies for older children and others who can't risk consuming allergens orally to build up their resistance. It's called sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), and it involves placing smaller amounts of food allergens under the tongue. A study conducted by UBC clinical professor and pediatric allergist Dr. Edmond Chan and his team at BC Children's Hospital Research Institute found SLIT to be as safe and effective for high-risk older children and adolescents as oral immunotherapy is for preschoolers.

Revolutionizing Allergy Treatment

"Our work confirms the safety and effectiveness of SLIT for older children and adolescents with multiple food allergies at higher risk of severe reaction," said Dr. Chan. "These are patients for whom oral immunotherapy would typically be denied because it's felt to be too risky, so this could be the best approach for that population." The study, which included about 180 patients aged between four and 18 with multiple food allergies, demonstrated that SLIT is as effective and safe, with a success rate nearly as high as oral immunotherapy after 1-2 years of treatment.

Home-Based Approach Reduces Clinic Visits

"Besides safety considerations in older children, allergists are often quite burdened by the oral immunotherapy build-up phase, where a patient may require 11 or more visits to the clinic. They just don't feel they have the capacity to offer that many visits in their office," said Dr. Chan. The SLIT protocol, started when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were in place, required patients to have virtually supervised appointments 3-5 times over several months to build up to a small dose, which is absorbed through the membranes under the tongue rather than swallowed and ingested.

Implications for Future Allergy Treatments

The trial highlights an alternative that allergists should now consider for patients who cannot safely undertake oral immunotherapy. The trade-off for greater safety is simply a longer timeline, but it comes with the benefit of keeping clinics free for those who need them most. "We are trying to develop an approach, based on data, that matches a patient's risk level with the appropriate amount of supervision. Our SLIT data suggests that home-based SLIT build-up is safe," Dr. Chan concluded.

The study was published this week in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, offering a new, safer treatment path for older children and adolescents at higher risk of severe reactions to food allergies. This breakthrough could significantly impact the accessibility and safety of allergy treatments worldwide.