Typographical Errors on Toronto’s Bike Path Signs – A Humorous Oversight

In an ironic twist of fate, former proofreader and English professor John Oughton identified a couple of typographical errors on new city bike path signs in Toronto, highlighting a humorous yet embarrassing oversight on behalf of the city council. The signs, which were installed last month, incorrectly read ‘Lake Shore Trial’ instead of ‘Lake Shore Trail’, with a mischievous symbol seemingly showing a pedestrian and cyclist on an unanticipated collision course. Adding to this, a sign on the Danforth near Greenwood Avenue misspelled ‘Downtown’ as ‘Downton’, stirring amusement among Toronto residents.

City Apologies for Oversight

The city council, taking note of the mistakes, promptly issued an apology, attributing the errors to a lapse in the proofreading process. These typographical errors were a rare misstep among the 500 cycling way-finding signs installed in December. The city assured that they are actively reviewing and reinforcing their internal protocols to ensure such errors are caught before signs are installed. They also emphasized that the cost of replacing the incorrect signs, scheduled to be completed by the end of the week, is minimal.

Signage Errors: A Reflection of Public Perception

Oughton, the man behind the discovery, expressed amusement at the oversight. He reflected on how signs, often subliminally noticed but not thoroughly read by the public, can inadvertently catch attention when there’s something amiss. His observation brings to light the importance of attention to detail in public communications, where mistakes can become a source of public amusement or, in some cases, criticism.

A Tough Year for Toronto’s Sign Makers

This incident is not the first time Toronto’s sign-makers have come under scrutiny. The city faced objections to sign designs and other sign-related issues earlier in the year. A sign at St. Andrew’s off-leash park was removed after public outcry, and there were complaints about the size and appearance of signs in public parks as part of the city’s park drinking pilot. As Toronto continues to navigate the terrain of public signage, these incidents underscore the need for meticulous proofreading and thoughtful design in public communications.