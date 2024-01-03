en English
Tyler Manchur Awaits Trial Amid Controversy Over Evidence and Legal Time Limits

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
Tyler Manchur, a man born in 1992, is bracing himself for an upcoming trial, charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving leading to bodily harm. The charges stem from a grave incident on September 25, 2022, where Manchur allegedly ran over a person with his truck at Kelowna’s Rail Trail encampment. The Crown counsel has revealed video evidence hinting at Manchur consuming alcohol prior to the incident.

Concerns Over Evidence

While the Crown is confident about its case, the defense led by lawyer Janine Sicotte has expressed doubts about the evidence’s credibility, particularly the gaps in the video footage. Manchur, who failed a breath test post-crash, claims his memory of the night in question is hazy, leading to suspicions of being drugged.

Victim’s Unrelated Death and Legal Time Limits

The person who suffered injuries from the incident has since passed away due to unrelated causes. This development, however, does not absolve Manchur from the charges. The trial, initially projected to last four days, has been extended by an additional five days due to the complexity of the evidence. The case is subject to legal time limits and needs to be resolved by March 2024, as mandated by SCC R v. Jordan, which caps provincial court proceedings at 18 months.

Canada Courts & Law Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

