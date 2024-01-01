en English
Accidents

Two-Day Crime Spree Shakes Commonwealth of Dominica: A Call for Responsible Reporting

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Two-Day Crime Spree Shakes Commonwealth of Dominica: A Call for Responsible Reporting

In a span of two days, the serenity of the Commonwealth of Dominica was shattered by a series of tragic incidents, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement. On December 28, a yet-to-be-identified male fell victim to a fatal chopping incident in Calibishie, sending shockwaves through the community.

A Tragic Day at Trafalgar Falls

Earlier that same day, Trafalgar Falls, a popular tourist spot, turned into a scene of disaster. Karlyn Langridge, a 28-year-old Canadian, died in a rappelling accident. She was found unresponsive during her descent and despite desperate attempts at CPR, Langridge could not be revived.

(Also Read: Cambodian Minister Announces Stricter Accountability for Officials in Traffic Accidents)

Hit-and-Run Near Fond Cole Health Center

In another disheartening episode on December 27, Owan Joseph was critically injured in a hit-and-run near the Fond Cole Health Center. The driver, in an act of cowardice, fled the scene. Joseph’s family has since appealed to the conscience of the perpetrator, pleading for them to come forward.

Alarming Drowning Incidents at Calibishie

Uwe Mullar, a 69-year-old German tourist enjoying his vacation in Dominica, died while diving at Calibishie and has potentially become the island’s fifth drowning victim for 2022. This, coupled with the fatal road traffic accident involving 31-year-old Fond Cani resident Jason Rabess back on June 19, 2023, paints a somber picture.

(Also Read: Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives Near Marondera)

Dominica News Online (DNO), the island’s premier news outlet, has been emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting while acknowledging the need for corrections based on new information. DNO has faced criticism for relying on second and third-hand reports and is advocating for a balance between free speech and responsible moderation.

The recent spate of incidents has prompted a call for collective responsibility and repentance to navigate the nation’s challenges.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

