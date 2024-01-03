en English
Business

TSX Composite Index Drops as Market Faces Losses; Wall Street Also Declines

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Yesterday, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Composite Index faced a significant downturn, with shares losing value across various sectors. The TSX Composite fell by 53.56 points, closing at 20,818.58. The Canadian dollar also weakened, dropping 0.20 cents to 74.87 cents U.S.

Gold and Consumer Sectors Retreat

Notable losses were observed in the gold sector, with Eldorado Gold and Wesdome Gold’s shares decreasing by 5.4% and 4.4% respectively. The consumer sector also saw a significant withdrawal, with shares of Aritzia and Magna International falling by 4.1% and 5.5%.

Materials Sector Faces Decline; Energy and Health-care Sectors Hold Strong

Materials sector shares were also down, with First Majestic Silver and Osisko Mining shares dropping by 6.9% and 5.4%. However, the energy sector showed resilience, with Suncor and Peyto Exploration shares increasing by 5.8% and 5.2%. Health-care stocks also saw gains, with Tilray and Bausch Health Companies shares rising by 2.7% and slightly, respectively. In the communications sector, BCE and Cogeco Communications shares went up modestly. Out of 12 subgroups, only three saw gains, with energy leading at a 3.3% increase, followed by health-care and communications sectors.

United States Market Faces Downfall

Wall Street also experienced a decline, with the NASDAQ recording its fourth consecutive session of losses, and its worst daily performance in nearly three months. The Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 both ended Wednesday lower. Tech giants such as Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta faced declines. The Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes indicated a continued cautious approach to lowering interest rates, contributing to market pressures. The 10-year Treasury yield decreased slightly, reflecting an inverse relationship between Treasury prices and yields.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

