TRU Precious Metals Corp. Announces Team Shift and NCIB Progress

TRU Precious Metals Corp., a prime mover in exploring gold and copper in Central Newfoundland's Gold Belt, has announced a shift in its exploration team. The company's Vice President of Exploration, Mr. Paul Tnière, has stepped down from his role. A geologist of note, Tnière has served the company since October 2022, and his contributions have been instrumental in advancing the Golden Rose Project.

Continued Collaboration and a Strong Team

Despite his departure, Tnière will continue to extend his expertise to the company in the capacity of a geological consultant. The company's exploration team remains robust, boasting of skilled members like Exploration Manager Pearce Bradley and Project Evaluation Advisor Professor Garth Earls. Their vast experience in the field lends a unique strength to the company's exploration ventures.

Progress on the NCIB

TRU Precious Metals Corp. has also reported updates on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB), which kicked off on December 7, 2023. As of January 31, 2024, the company has repurchased 1,775,700 of its common shares for cancellation. This represents approximately 1.1% of the shares issued and outstanding at the start of the NCIB.

Acknowledging the Golden Rose Project

The Golden Rose Project, helmed by TRU Precious Metals Corp., is a significant endeavor in Central Newfoundland's Gold Belt. It is a 100%-owned land package, strategically located near other mining projects. The company, traded as TSXV:TRU, has acknowledged Tnière's contributions to the project in uncovering its potential. The project is backed by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc and is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp., a merchant bank.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. has expressed its gratitude towards the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Federal Government for their financial support for exploration at the Golden Rose Project. The company's press release also included a note of caution about forward-looking statements, advising investors to consider associated risks and not to rely unduly on such statements.