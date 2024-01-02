TRU Law Alumni Establish New Firm, Alloy LLP: Friendship Fuels Vision

Alumni of Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Law school, Scott Duncan, Joseph (Joe) Iwanicki, and Greg von Euw, have joined forces to establish a new law firm, Alloy LLP. The firm, which specializes in corporate litigation, real estate, and personal injury, is the culmination of a friendship and trust that spans over a decade. The trio, who met while studying law, have always shared common interests, such as board games, which they continue to enjoy on a weekly basis.

TRU Law: A Crucible for Success

According to the three founders, TRU Law’s creative teaching approaches and diverse faculty and student body played a significant role in their development as legal professionals. Each of them has more than 10 years of experience in various legal practices. This shared history and mutual trust ultimately led them to establish Alloy LLP.

Navigating the Legal Landscape

Starting a new business always comes with its challenges, and for Duncan, Iwanicki, and von Euw, it’s no different. Despite these obstacles, they remain optimistic about the future of their firm. Duncan, in particular, emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities and applying unique concepts learned from professors, as these have been instrumental in his practice.

