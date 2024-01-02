en English
Business

TRU Law Alumni Establish New Firm, Alloy LLP: Friendship Fuels Vision

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Alumni of Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Law school, Scott Duncan, Joseph (Joe) Iwanicki, and Greg von Euw, have joined forces to establish a new law firm, Alloy LLP. The firm, which specializes in corporate litigation, real estate, and personal injury, is the culmination of a friendship and trust that spans over a decade. The trio, who met while studying law, have always shared common interests, such as board games, which they continue to enjoy on a weekly basis.

TRU Law: A Crucible for Success

According to the three founders, TRU Law’s creative teaching approaches and diverse faculty and student body played a significant role in their development as legal professionals. Each of them has more than 10 years of experience in various legal practices. This shared history and mutual trust ultimately led them to establish Alloy LLP.

Navigating the Legal Landscape

Starting a new business always comes with its challenges, and for Duncan, Iwanicki, and von Euw, it’s no different. Despite these obstacles, they remain optimistic about the future of their firm. Duncan, in particular, emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities and applying unique concepts learned from professors, as these have been instrumental in his practice.

Legal Sector Sees New Entrants

Alloy LLP isn’t the only new firm making waves in the legal world. Pierson Ferdinand LLP, founded by former managing partners of FisherBroyles, has begun operations with over 130 lawyers across 27 U.S. markets. Known for its unique recruitment strategy and tiered partnership structure, the firm is setting new standards in operational efficiency and technological integration. In addition, Anapol Weiss has recently expanded its team with the acquisition of Philadelphia’s Golomb Legal, as the firm’s founder transitions into an of counsel role.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

