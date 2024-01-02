Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Year-End 2023 Results

In a recent announcement, Trican Well Service Ltd., a leading force in the oil and gas industry, confirmed that it will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. MT. The purpose of the call is to discuss the company’s Fourth Quarter and Year-End results for 2023, an eagerly awaited financial update for stakeholders and industry experts alike.

Trican’s Financial Transparency

Trican Well Service Ltd. is known for its commitment to financial transparency, a trait that has positioned it as a trusted name in the oil and gas industry. The company’s Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 results are set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after the market closes. The conference call the following day will provide a platform for comprehensive discussion and insights into the results.

Participation and Access Details

The conference call is open to interested individuals who can listen in via a provided URL or by navigating to the Investors section of the Trican website and selecting ‘Reports’. For those looking to actively participate in the Q&A session of the call, contact details for North American and international callers have been provided. It is advised to initiate the call 10 minutes before the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Further adding to the accessibility, the conference call will be archived on the Trican website for future reference and analysis.

About Trican Well Service Ltd.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Trican Well Service Ltd. is a reputable provider of well servicing equipment and solutions throughout the drilling, completion, and production cycles in the oil and gas industry. The company enjoys a strong presence predominantly in Western Canada, being the largest pressure pumping service company in the region. Trican’s offerings include hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services, and chemical sales. These services are enhanced by the expertise of its technical team, engineering support, reservoir know-how, and laboratory services.