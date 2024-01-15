Trial of Former Vernon Chiropractor on Sexual Assault Charges Postponed

The trial of Murray Stephen Kievit, a former chiropractor based in Vernon, has been adjourned. The court proceedings were initially scheduled to commence on Monday. However, due to an application by the defense counsel, the trial has been postponed. The new trial date is slated to be fixed within the week, as confirmed by Dan McLaughlin, a representative of the BC Prosecution Service.

Advertisment

Charges Against Kievit

Kievit is facing two charges of sexual assault. These charges stem from a complaint made against him for alleged inappropriate touch during his treatment sessions. The incidents reportedly took place on December 7 and 9, 2021. It's important to note that there's only a single complainant in this case.

Professional Consequences

Advertisment

Following the lodged complaint, Kievit's registration with the College of Chiropractors of B.C. was permanently cancelled in July. This decision represents a significant professional consequence for Kievit, effectively ending his practicing rights within the province.

Kievit's Stand

Despite facing these serious charges and professional repercussions, Kievit maintains his innocence. He has categorically denied the allegations made against him, setting the stage for a contentious trial.