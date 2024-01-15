Trial of Alleged Assaulter Faces Delay Due to Severance Application

In an unprecedented trial, the accused, Richard Robert Mantha, 59, is facing numerous charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm, and administering a noxious substance. The charges stem from allegations made by seven women, who claim they were drugged and assaulted by Mantha. The trial, set to be held entirely in French, was due to start on Monday and continue until February 9. However, it now faces a delay due to a severance application to be filed by the defense attorney, Kim Arial.

Defense's Move for Seven Separate Trials

The defense lawyer, Kim Arial, intends to divide the case into seven separate trials, thereby treating each complaint independently. This move, if approved, could have substantial implications, potentially requiring some complainants to testify multiple times. Such a scenario raises concerns about the toll it could take on the victims, a point expressed by Crown prosecutor Dominique Mathurin.

Unforeseen Delay in Proceedings

The severance application had not yet been submitted to the court at the time of the scheduled trial commencement. Consequently, Justice Judith Shrier, expressing her disappointment, adjourned the court until Wednesday. This adjournment will allow the Crown prosecutor time to review the application once filed and enable the court to decide whether to hear the application or set a date for its consideration.

Additional Charges and Deceased Complainant

As the case has developed, additional charges have been added to Mantha's case, with more complainants coming forward. Tragically, one of the women involved in the allegations has died in an unrelated incident. Despite this, the Crown has expressed its intention to proceed with the trial on those charges. This case, therefore, remains a significant one, not just for the victims involved, but for the broader discourse surrounding sexual assault and the legal processes involved in such cases.