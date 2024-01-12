Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence

Traveler Judith Marlene Morgan has initiated legal proceedings against Air Canada and Vancouver International Airport (YVR), pointing to negligence following her alleged injury during the disembarkation of an Air Canada flight without the provision of wheelchair assistance. The incident, which transpired on January 16, 2022, occurred subsequent to Morgan’s journey from San Francisco to Vancouver. The complaint highlights that Morgan had requested wheelchair assistance during the check-in process.

Unfulfilled Assistance Request

As stated in the civil claim lodged in the B.C. Supreme Court on January 9, neither Air Canada nor YVR fulfilled the requested assistance. Consequently, Morgan was compelled to traverse unaided. It was during this walk that she collapsed, incurring severe injuries that included fractures to her right arm and hip, mandating surgical intervention, alongside facial, dental, and soft tissue injuries.

Seeking Damages

Morgan is currently seeking damages to cover the cost of future medical care, loss in earning capacity, as well as other expenditures related to her injuries. The lawsuit also implicates a third defendant, referred to as the ABC company, responsible for the provision of wheelchair assistance within the airport premises.

Prior Accessibility Issues

This incident comes in light of Air Canada’s appeal against the country’s transport regulator’s decision to enhance accessibility for travelers with disabilities, especially concerning the accommodation of passengers with large wheelchairs. This ruling came as a result of a similar case that began in 2016 when another passenger was restricted from travel due to his power wheelchair not fitting on the aircraft.

Both Air Canada and YVR have refrained from commenting on the ongoing legal matter, and the allegations lodged by Morgan are yet to be proven in court.