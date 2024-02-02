Transparency Under Scrutiny: TransForm Shared Service Organization Faces Criticism

In the heart of Ontario, a storm brews over TransForm Shared Service Organization, an entity that provides information technology, supply chain, and accounts payable services to multiple health institutions. Since its inception in 2013, TransForm has been shrouded in a cloak of secrecy, causing a ripple of concern among the public and political figures alike, for its lack of transparency and accountability.

Lack of Public Transparency

The organization, funded by tax dollars, has been a subject of criticism for its refusal to hold public meetings. This decision, although not in direct violation of provincial regulations, has drawn flak due to its implications on public accountability. The issue has gained momentum, especially in light of a recent cyberattack on five hospitals that TransForm serves, namely Bluewater Health, Chatham Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Htel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Windsor Regional Hospital.

Call for Greater Oversight

Stepping into the fray, NDP health critic, France Gelinas, has taken up the mantle to address this situation. Gelinas has introduced a private member's bill aimed at bringing shared service organizations like TransForm under the same scrutiny as hospitals. The proposed bill advocates for the inclusion of shared service organizations within the ambit of the Sunshine List, freedom of access, auditor general oversight, and adherence to stringent accountability standards.

Legal Repercussions and Organizational Changes

In the wake of the cyberattack, a proposed class action lawsuit looms over TransForm and the hospitals it serves. The lawsuit brings into sharp focus the need for transparency in shared service organizations. Adding to this, TransForm's recent hiring spree following the cyberattack, and the secrecy surrounding its board meetings, have only served to fuel the demand for greater public accountability.