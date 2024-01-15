Transit Windsor Strike Notice Temporarily Withdrawn Amidst Ongoing Negotiations

In an unexpected turn of events, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 (ATU) has announced a temporary withdrawal of their strike notice at Transit Windsor on January 15th, 2024. The decision ensures that the normal operations of Transit Windsor will continue, temporarily averting a strike that could have impacted nearly 300 workers and countless city commuters.

Negotiations Continue Amidst Tensions

The union and Transit Windsor management continue to negotiate in an attempt to reach a fair agreement. Despite the strike notice retraction, the negotiation process is fraught with contention, particularly around issues like federally legislated sick days. The employer's bid for concessions on this front has become a major sticking point in the discussions, causing friction between the two parties.

Union Concerns and Management's Response

The ATU has criticized the management's bargaining tactics, deeming them unfair. The union's concerns extend beyond wages and into health and safety issues, as well as scheduling. The city, on the other hand, maintains that discussions are ongoing and that operations will continue as usual on Monday. The city also reported that they are committed to reaching a resolution that is agreeable to both parties.

Possible Future Actions

Despite the temporary withdrawal of the strike notice, the potential for future strike actions remains. The move comes in the wake of a resounding strike mandate vote on November 19th, 2023, where 97% of union members supported strike action if deemed necessary. The union is expected to provide an update on the bargaining talks during a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.