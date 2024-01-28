Transforming Transport: British Columbia Unveils Plans for Pedestrian Overpass

In a significant step toward enhancing pedestrian safety, the British Columbia government is poised to disclose design plans for the North Cowichan Active Transportation Overpass. The proposed pedestrian overpass, spanning a bustling stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in North Cowichan, just north of Duncan, is aimed at mitigating the risks inherent in the current traffic scenario. The area between Beverly Street and James Street/York Road, known for its high density of foot traffic, has been beleaguered by safety concerns, with around 30% of crossings deemed unsafe.

Aligning with the Trans-Canada Highway Corridor Management Plan

Mayor Rob Douglas of North Cowichan has voiced support for the project, which dovetails with the Trans-Canada Highway Corridor Management Plan. The plan, which has been under consideration for several years, is now taking shape with this initiative aimed at ensuring safer pedestrian crossings on Highway 1. The urgency for the overpass is likely to surge with the inauguration of the new Quw'utsun Secondary School, which is slated to open in spring.

Accommodating an Increase in Foot Traffic

With the school's opening, foot traffic is expected to intensify as students traverse the highway to patronize nearby businesses. The secondary school, projected to accommodate up to 1,500 students, will undeniably amplify the need for safer crossways. The proposed overpass is designed to cater not only to pedestrians but also to cyclists and individuals using wheelchairs or scooters.

Improving Traffic Flow and Pedestrian Visibility

Beyond facilitating safer crossings, the project also proposes modifications to turning lanes and the installation of new curbs to enhance traffic flow and pedestrian visibility. By striking a balance between pedestrian safety and seamless traffic movement, the initiative promises to transform the transport landscape of North Cowichan.

An information session detailing the overpass is slated for February 7, where ministry staff will unveil the design and solicit feedback. For residents unable to attend, materials will be accessible online, with an exclusive project email for further information and queries.