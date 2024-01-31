Trans Mountain Secures CER Approval for Pipeline Change Amid Quality Control Commitments

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has approved a variance application from Trans Mountain, permitting the company to utilize a 30-inch diameter pipe in place of the initially planned 36-inch diameter pipe. This change applies to a 2.3-kilometer horizontal directional drilling (HDD) section of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP). This decision is a crucial step towards the long-awaited completion of the C$30.9 billion expansion.

Quality Management and Safety Measures

In a commitment to in-line inspection (ILI) capabilities, Trans Mountain has agreed to install permanent trap facilities at both ends of the Mountain 3 HDD section. These installations will facilitate ILI for the pipeline stretch between Hope Station and Burnaby Tank Terminal. The CER's approval is subject to four conditions, among which is the requirement for Trans Mountain to confirm the installation of trap facilities and to submit a letter certifying that the pipeline materials align with TMEP specifications upon the completion of chemical and mechanical testing.

Technical Challenges and Compliance Monitoring

On January 29, 2024, Trans Mountain reported encountering technical challenges during pipeline pullback activities. However, these challenges did not raise any safety or environmental concerns. The CER's inspection officers, along with Indigenous monitors, are presently on-site monitoring compliance with the CER's stringent safety and environmental standards.

Public Reactions and Implications

While industry players have welcomed the CER's decision, critics argue that lenient conditions around material procurement and the waived requirement for a detailed Quality Management Plan (QMP) have undermined faith in the project's approval conditions. This approval marks a significant development in energy projects within Canada, reflecting the Commission's satisfaction with Trans Mountain's material quality management processes, which align with TMEP's Quality Management Plan standards.