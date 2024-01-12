en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar

In a significant shift, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, originally acquired by the federal Liberals in 2018 for a sum of $4.7 billion, is now projected to cost a whopping $35 billion for completion. Trans Mountain, the company behind the project, has recently secured an additional government-backed commercial loan guarantee worth $2 billion. This support was quietly secured on the Friday before Christmas, a detail that might hint at an attempt to reduce public scrutiny.

Mounting Expenses and Financial Challenges

Alongside the loan guarantee, Trans Mountain has written off $1 billion from its balance sheet, an action attributed to rising interest rates and escalating project expenses. This simultaneous occurrence of securing a loan guarantee and writing off a significant amount unveils the financial challenges that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion faces as costs continue to skyrocket.

Request for Pipeline Variance

The company is currently facing difficulties drilling through hard rock in British Columbia and is seeking permission for a pipeline variance. This change involves using a different size of pipe for a 2.3-kilometre stretch of the pipeline. A previous request was denied by the Canada Energy Regulator due to concerns regarding safety and pipeline integrity. Without this variance, Trans Mountain Corp. estimates that the project might face a delay of up to two years.

Implications for Oil Production

The completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would increase the pipeline’s capacity from the current 300,000 barrels per day to 890,000 barrels per day. This expansion comes in response to Alberta’s oil production, which exceeded 4 million barrels a day for the first time in November. Oil-sands companies have been increasing output to prepare for the pipeline’s expansion, providing them with 590,000 barrels of new export capacity. This surge in production could potentially impact global oil markets, which are already grappling with swelling inventories.

0
Business Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd, has proudly announced the launch of its first Tata-branded vehicle from the newly acquired Sanand manufacturing plant in Gujarat. This landmark event signifies the successful culmination of a rapid 12-month retooling process, transforming the previous Ford India facility into a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
High Energy Bills and the Scarcity of Fixed Rate Deals: UK Households in a Bind
14 mins ago
High Energy Bills and the Scarcity of Fixed Rate Deals: UK Households in a Bind
BlackRock to Acquire Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Push into Infrastructure Market
14 mins ago
BlackRock to Acquire Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Push into Infrastructure Market
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
12 seconds ago
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
From Academia to Early Retirement: The Financial Journey of Daniel George
25 seconds ago
From Academia to Early Retirement: The Financial Journey of Daniel George
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
2 mins ago
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
Latest Headlines
World News
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
15 seconds
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
40 seconds
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
13 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
13 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
13 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
14 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
14 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
15 mins
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
15 mins
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
21 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
27 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app