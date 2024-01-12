Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar

In a significant shift, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, originally acquired by the federal Liberals in 2018 for a sum of $4.7 billion, is now projected to cost a whopping $35 billion for completion. Trans Mountain, the company behind the project, has recently secured an additional government-backed commercial loan guarantee worth $2 billion. This support was quietly secured on the Friday before Christmas, a detail that might hint at an attempt to reduce public scrutiny.

Mounting Expenses and Financial Challenges

Alongside the loan guarantee, Trans Mountain has written off $1 billion from its balance sheet, an action attributed to rising interest rates and escalating project expenses. This simultaneous occurrence of securing a loan guarantee and writing off a significant amount unveils the financial challenges that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion faces as costs continue to skyrocket.

Request for Pipeline Variance

The company is currently facing difficulties drilling through hard rock in British Columbia and is seeking permission for a pipeline variance. This change involves using a different size of pipe for a 2.3-kilometre stretch of the pipeline. A previous request was denied by the Canada Energy Regulator due to concerns regarding safety and pipeline integrity. Without this variance, Trans Mountain Corp. estimates that the project might face a delay of up to two years.

Implications for Oil Production

The completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would increase the pipeline’s capacity from the current 300,000 barrels per day to 890,000 barrels per day. This expansion comes in response to Alberta’s oil production, which exceeded 4 million barrels a day for the first time in November. Oil-sands companies have been increasing output to prepare for the pipeline’s expansion, providing them with 590,000 barrels of new export capacity. This surge in production could potentially impact global oil markets, which are already grappling with swelling inventories.